After days of incessant rains, temp in Kolkata to go up today

kolkata: After incessant rain in the city for the last couple of days, the temperature might climb on Monday due to the shift of low pressure towards Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.



The districts of South Bengal have received heavy rainfall for the past few days. The cyclone located in the Bay of Bengal had turned into a depression causing heavy rainfall in various districts of South Bengal on Friday and Saturday.

The meteorological department had issued a yellow warning to the coastal districts and a red warning to the fishermen prohibiting them from venturing out into the sea.

The depression is slowly shifting on to other states. Unlike the past couple of days, no heavy rainfall has been predicted on Monday. Light to moderate rainfall may occur in few South Bengal districts like North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Kolkata and Hooghly, amongst others. Apart from that the temperature has also gone up slightly.

The maximum temperature recorded in Kolkata on Sunday was 32 degree Celsius and minimum was 27 degree Celsius, which is a slight increase from the temperature recorded on Saturday. The maximum was 30.6 degree Celsius.

The rainfall situation in North Bengal may also remain stable, however high rainfall is being predicted to take place in districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri.

The meteorological department is not certain about whether it is going to rain during Durga Puja. However, news publication reported geomorphologist Sujib Kar says that there is a possibility of rain during the Puja this year.