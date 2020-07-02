After CM's morning walk nod, joggers back in parks, open areas

Kolkata: Morning walkers were seen thronging different parks and squares in Kolkata and its neighbourhood after the state government threw open the gates on Wednesday morning.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had allowed morning walkers in parks after maintaining physical distancing norms at a press conference on Tuesday.

Morning walkers though not heavy in numbers came to Rabindra Sarobar which remained closed from March 25 when the nationwide lockdown was announced. They walked maintaining physical distancing. Those not wearing masks were not allowed to enter the Sarobar premises. Meanwhile, Rabindra Sarobar is limping back to normalcy after the devastation caused by the super cyclone Amphan. Nearly 130 trees that got uprooted and have been transplanted. Aloke Banerjee who has been taking a stroll at Rabindra Sarobar for the past 30 years is happy to resume his morning walk. "I am feeling great to start my old habit once again. I come to Rabindra Sarobar every morning and spend nearly an hour. Though because of physical distancing our adda session will not be held but I am happy to be able to again come here every morning," he said.

Morning walkers were seen in Beliaghata Subhas Sarobar and in all the parks in different blocks in Salt Lake.

In New Town, those who have either annual or monthly membership enjoyed the cool morning air at the Eco Park.

Meanwhile, the Kalighat temple was opened for the devotees on Wednesday. A sanitising tunnel has been installed at the entrance while they were taken out by another entrance. The temple was closed for the devotees for the past three months. The temple complex has been sanitised and the devotees wore masks. They were not allowed to visit the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.