After CM prod, top Durga Puja clubs initiate campaigns for Covid awareness

Kolkata: Responding to the clarion call of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, various clubs and Durga Puja organisers are coming forward to create awareness in their respective localities to check the spread of COVID-19.



Besides door-to-door visits, they are undertaking massive campaigns through social media to ensure that no one comes out of their houses without wearing masks and maintaining safe distance.

While addressing the media at Nabanna on Wednesday, the Chief Minister had said: "People will have to be conscious as Durga Puja is drawing near. We will have to take part in it and accordingly, we must take steps from now onwards to check further spread of the disease. Let the clubs play a major role in containing the spread of the infection."

Soon after, members of most clubs including major ones in Kolkata have started making preparations to go all out for the same when the state is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases with 1,894 people testing positive in the past 24 hours.

Ekdalia Evergreen Club has chalked out a detailed plan of action to create awareness in the locality that includes Gariahat and some parts of Ballygunge in South Kolkata.

They are going to invite a doctor at their locality to take his advice.

Based on his suggestions, members of the club will be visiting door-to-door to spread his suggestions.

The state Panchayats and Rural Development minister, Subrata Mukherjee, who is a senior member of Ekdalia, said: "We have already started an awareness campaign. We are visiting door-to-door and the market areas in our locality."

Similar steps have been taken by New Alipore Suruchi Sangha.

General Secretary Swarup Biswas said: "Our club is using social networking sites to create awareness."

Local clubs at Rajarhat Gopalpur, from where state Skill Development minister Purnendu Basu is an MLA, have hosted blood donation camps.

Besides local clubs, Forum for Durga Utsav has also taken up massive awareness campaigns, including some through social networking sites.