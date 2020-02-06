After CM prod, police install CCTV cameras

Kolkata: A week after the women protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) at Park Circus Maidan appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for police security arrangements following firing at protestors in the national capital, CCTV cameras were installed at the protest venue on Wednesday.



"Six CCTV cameras have been installed by the administration and police at the Park Circus Maidan for security reasons on Wednesday night. This apart, we are also constructing a pandal around the area where the women are protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR in the Maidan," said Debu Shaw, volunteer of the ongoing 'Swadhinata Andolan 2.0' (Freedom movement 2.0) at Park Circus Maidan.

The sit-in agitation by 60 Muslim women at the Park Circus Maidan, christened as 'Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh', completed a month on Wednesday.

It might be mentioned that anti CAA protestor Sameeda Khatoon, 57, a resident of Entally, died after she suffered a heart attack at the protest site on Saturday.

Mayor Firhad Hakim has met the family members of the deceased and has also assured help and support to the protestors on Monday.

The 24-hour vigil against the Centre's "discriminatory" policies, which started two days after the JNU violence, has gained momentum and women from different parts of the city are joining the protest throughout day and night at the Park Circus Maidan.

Demanding revocation of the contentious CAA-NRC-NPR, 'Swadhinata Andolan 2.0' started with 60 women at the Park Circus Maidan on January 7.

"Earlier, we had urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to provide us lady police officers during the night for security reasons. We are grateful to the Chief Minister for supporting us," said 45-year-old homemaker Asmat Jamil, organiser of ongoing 'Swadhinata Andolan 2.0' at the Park Circus Maidan.

A few days ago, a man brandished a country-made pistol and opened fire, injuring a student of Jamia Millia in the national capital who was protesting against CAA. The firing took place despite heavy police presence in the area.