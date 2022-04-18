After bypoll debacle, 2 BJP MLAs & 1 state panel member quit party posts

kolkata: A day after BJP was washed away by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) —that recorded a massive victory in the recently-concluded bypolls in the state—the infighting in the saffron party intensified. The internal feud came to the fore as three BJP leaders from Murshidabad, including two MLAs, resigned from the party's state committee in protest against its district president. Not just that, according to sources several questions are being raised by the party leaders against its state leadership due to the saffron party's debacle in bypolls and the municipal polls.



The rebel leaders, including Gourishankar Ghosh, party MLA and state secretary of the party and two state committee members, Kanchan Moitra, MLA from Baharampur and Bani Gangopadhyay, stepped down on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Baharampur on Sunday, Ghosh said a list of 51 members had been sent for the district Mondol president election. He alleged that the district president had cancelled names of 18 persons arbitrarily and included his 'favourite persons.' He further alleged that all these 18 members are inefficient. "As a protest I have decided to step down from the post of state secretary," Ghosh said.

He said to save BJP in Murshidabad district he may float an organisation. Moitra said: "The arbitrary attitude of the district president had affected the party." The resignation of three leaders from Murshidabad has not gone down well in the party.

Reacting sharply, Anupam Hazra, party's national secretary on a social media post stated that the state leaders should find out why genuine leaders, who had put up political fights, were stepping down from various posts. He alleged that in most of the cases inefficient and immature leaders had been assigned to look after the election.

The result has been disastrous. After 2021 Assembly election, the party's performance has remained extremely poor in the by-elections and civic elections.

Shortly after the result of the Lok Sabha by-election in Asansol was announced, party candidate Agnimitra Paul on Saturday had said the state leadership should seriously analyse the performance in view of the Lok Sabha poll in 2024.

Saumitra Khan, party MP from Bishnupur had said because of appointment of immature leaders in various posts the party had faced debacle in various elections. Khan, a former TMC leader who had joined the saffron camp ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, said that BJP has to learn many things from the ruling TMC on fighting and winning elections.

"The result is as expected. When inexperienced leaders bereft of political maturity call the shots, you will get this. If immature politicians become decision makers, this is what you get. I think those who have been suspended from the party should be immediately called back and the central leadership of BJP must take note of it," Khan said after the by-poll results for Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge assembly seats were declared.

TMC candidate, Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha steam rolled BJP's Agnimitra Paul by over 3,00000 votes. "The state unit still has a lot to learn about fighting and winning elections from the ruling TMC. If we don't get our own house in order, then there are no chances of revival of the party," he said. Several state BJP leaders declined to react to his statements. TMC was, however, quick to react saying the saffron camp has realised that it cannot fight against the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the state.

"It is good that they have at least realised that they can never fight against Mamata Banerjee in the state. I hope they will convey this message to their central leadership," TMC state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said.

TMC snatched the Asansol Lok Sabha seat from the saffron camp and retained the Ballygunge Assembly seat.