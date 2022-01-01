After Binoy Tamang, 32 of his supporters join TMC in Hills

Darjeeling: Following the footsteps of Binoy Tamang, former president- Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, many of his supporters from Kalimpong and Darjeeling Hills joined the Trinamool Congress. Tamang dubbed it a "political gift" to the party following his joining the TMC fold.



Tamang, who was a founding member of the undivided GJM, had parted ways with Bimal Gurung following the agitation in 2017 and was leading a faction of the GJM. However on July 15, 2021 Tamang resigned from the GJM. Dubbing it as the third chapter of his political career, he kept people guessing as to what his next move would be. Finally on December 24, he joined TMC in Kolkata along with Dr. Rohit Sharma, two times MLA from Kurseong from the GJM.On Friday, 32 of Tamang's supporters joined the TMC in the presence of Papia Ghosh, president, TMC Darjeeling district; former minister Gautam Deb; MP Shanta Chettri and former two-time Kurseong MLA Rohit Sharma in Siliguri.The new entrants included Gayatri Chettri, former General Secretary, GJM Kalimpong district committee; Sanjila Chettri, Assistant Secretary, GJM Darjeeling subdivision committee; Babita Ganguly, Pramola Lama, Surekha Tamang former Councillors, Darjeeling Municipality; Urmila Singh, president, GJM Nari Morcha, Darjeeling subdivision committee; Sagar Tamang, former Vice-Chairman, Darjeeling Municipality; Dilip Singh, working president, GTA Employees Association and others.

"The leading 32 leaders, who were with me, have joined. This is just symbolic. Other supporters will be joining in the Hills of Darjeeling, Kalimpong along with Dooars (Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar) in a phase-wise manner soon. TMC will emerge as a strong force in this region. In the municipal elections in the plains and Hills we assure that TMC will form the boards," stated Tamang.He even said the exercise has already begun to ensure that Mamata Banerjee's candidature as the Prime Minister gets strong support in 2024. "The joining will definitely help boost TMC party organisation in the Hills along with development in the Hills under the dynamic leadership of Mamata Banerjee," stated Deb.