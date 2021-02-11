After Bengal win, we will work to create 'Sonar Bharat': Mamata

Malda: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee gave a call to build "Sonar Bharat" (golden India) by reviving its "communal fervour" after winning the 2021 Assembly polls in Bengal with more seats and mocked the BJP leaders for travelling in rath (chariots) like gods and goddesses with their "politically motivated agenda of creating division in society".



"We will win in the 2021 Assembly polls in Bengal with more number of seats to form the government of Maa, Mati, Manush once again. BJP is desperately trying to wrest power in the state knowing well that if they become successful then no one will be left in the country to raise voice against their autocracy and anti-people moves. So they are trying to break the backbone of Mamata. I will not allow BJP to come to power here till my last breath. We will win in Bengal and also subsequently look after India to ensure that the country gradually gets back its heritage of harmony, peace and unity," Banerjee said while addressing a mammoth gathering in Malda.

In a no-holds-barred attack at the saffron brigade for its divisive politics, Banerjee further said: "Return my 'Sonar Bharat' (Golden India) to me. Return the unity between Hindus and Muslims. Return the communal harmony in the country. Return the peace in the country. Today, people do not have freedom of speech in the country, mainly in the states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat. But people in Bengal can speak freely as BJP is not here. So the first-time voters, youth and women have to play a crucial role in keeping the BJP away from Bengal."

In both her workers' conventions at Raiganj in North Dinajpur and Malda, Banerjee attacked the BJP leaders for doing politics over religion by equating themselves with gods and goddesses as they are travelling in five-star "rath" (chariot). "For us, 'rath' is associated with Lord Jagannath. But they are hurting the religious sentiments with the leaders travelling in a 10-star vehicle named as 'rath' with all luxurious facilities and accompaniments, including biryani, meat and kebabs in it," she said.

Banerjee further added that the farmers in Bengal are happy unlike in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as BJP is not here. "Today, farmers in Bengal are not crying just because the BJP is not here," she said urging the people of Malda to ensure her party's win in most out of 12 Assembly seats in the district, unlike previous elections. "Forget all your differences and keep only one thing in mind that the BJP has to be defeated in the forthcoming election and to do so all votes should be in favour of Trinamool Congress and neither for CPI(M) nor for the Congress. I do not want to return empty-handed this time from Malda," Banerjee said in Hindi.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim was also present in the rally along with the district leadership, including Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury and Mausam Noor.