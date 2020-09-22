After audits in 83 Covid hosps, Fire dept recommends preventive steps

Kolkata: The state Fire and Emergency Services department has already recommended a slew of preventive measures to the state Health department in order to prevent fire at the designated Covid hospitals and safe homes across the state.



The department has already completed fire audits in 83 Covid hospitals and 147 safe homes under the directions of state Fire minister Sujit Bose following an incident at a Covid hospital in Ahmedabad on August 7 in which eight people died.

"We have already identified the loopholes in the fire fighting mechanism in the COVID hospitals and safe homes. We are sending recommendations to the state Health department suggesting the remedial measures in this regard," said Manoj Agarwal, Principal Secretary of state Fire and Emergency Services department.

Sources in the department said corrective measures in more than 25 such hospitals in Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore and Howrah have already been forwarded to the state Health department.

"The divisional officers are compiling the reports

for the other districts and it will be sent to the Health department soon," said a senior official.

Most of these hospitals already have fire safety mechanisms as the majority of the existing ones have been converted into Covid hospitals on an emergency basis with positive cases coming in the fray since March.

Some minor remedial measures will boost up its safety aspect.

However, some safe homes have been earmarked which needs an overhaul of its fire safety infrastructure.

"The state government is ready to take all possible measures for the safety of patients," said Bose.