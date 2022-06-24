After about 4 months, daily Covid cases cross 700-mark

kolkata: Bengal on Thursday saw a sudden jump in Covid infection with 745 daily cases being reported after four-and-a-half month. The figure stood at 295 on Wednesday and 406 on Tuesday. This has become a cause of concern for the health department.



Positivity rate has also gone up by a huge margin. Around 7.30 per cent positivity rate was reported on Thursday while on Wednesday state had registered a positivity rate at 4.85 per cent.

No Covid death has however been reported on Thursday. Two Covid deaths were reported on Wednesday while on Tuesday one death had been reported.

State saw one death on Monday and Sunday as well. Covid fatality rate stood at 1.05 percent on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday's figure.

The recovery rate dropped to 98.80 per cent. The figure remained at 98.83 per cent on Wednesday from what was registered at 98.84 per cent on Tuesday. The figure stood at 98.85 per cent on Monday. Around 20,23,587 people have so far been infected with Covid across the state out of which 19,99,355 people have recovered. Around 10,205 samples were tested across Bengal on Thursday. The number of total sample tests carried out in the state so far reached 25,496,630.

The state health department has asked all the districts to increase the daily sample tests and also to make an arrangement for setting up safe homes.

Health experts have suggested that asymptomatic or mild symptomatic patients can undergo treatment from home.

Health experts had earlier warned that asymptomatic cases are going up and they suggested that the number of daily Covid tests should be increased.

A recent sentinel survey conducted by the health department has suggested that many of infected patients are asymptomatic. The recent sentinel survey report was carried out between June 15-17 on over 11,000 samples collected from 28 hospitals. Around 6,078 samples were tested on Wednesday. Around 25,486,425 samples have been tested so far in the state.