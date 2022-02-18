After Abhishek turns saviour, newborn with heart issues finally discharged

kolkata: The one-and-a half- month-old baby, who had received heart treatment at a private hospital was released on Thursday morning.



The entire expenditure of the costly treatment was borne by Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP from Diamond Harbour.

The baby is keeping well and left for the residence in North 24-Parganas with the parents.

Soon after the birth of the child, the doctors found out that the baby was suffering from congenital heart problem.

They said seven stents would have to be installed and the cost of treatment was very high. An appeal to donate generously for the treatment of the baby along with the photograph was put up in the social media.

Debangshu Bhattacharya, general secretary of Trinamool Chatra Parishad got in touch with the parents and informed Banerjee.

Banerjee made all the arrangements and within half an hour the baby was admitted to a private health care establishment off Eastern Metropolitan bypass.

The doctors did the surgery and the baby was under observation. The doctors said the baby was keeping well and was released on Thursday. They maintained that timely intervention had save the life of the baby. The parents said they would remain ever grateful to Abhishek Banerjee. " We do not know him but he came forward and had borne all the cost of treatment."