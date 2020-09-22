After Abhishek Banerjee's tweet, no NET exams on Durga Puja days

Kolkata: There will be no NET (National Eligibility Test ) examination during Durga Puja in Bengal, Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi said on Monday. He claimed that Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has assured him of the decision.

Few days back, the National Testing Agency had released the UGC-NET exam schedule and it was found that some of the dates coincided with Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Bengal.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, in a tweet, slammed the Centre soon after the announcement. "@narendramodi Ji's blatant disrespect for the students and culture of Bengal is out in the open! What a ridiculous decision by @DG_NTA to schedule UGC NET exams on the auspicious days of Panchami, Shashti & Saptami, this Durga Puja," he wrote on Twitter.

The issue of NET was raised by Trivedi in the Zero Hour of Parliament on Sunday, urging the Centre for reconsideration.

"The Education minister has accepted my request. He said that the examination will be postponed and held after the Durga Puja," said Trivedi.