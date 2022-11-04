After a span of 10 yrs, min temp below 20oC in Oct end

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that a low pressure trough is likely to form in Bay of Bengal before winter sets in and it may bring moderate rainfall in the coastal districts. Temperature in South Bengal may drop from next week, the MeT office said.



The sky may remain partially cloudy in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts in the next couple of days. Low pressure may form in the south-west of Andaman and Nicobar Islands next week. It may gain some strength and turn into depression in the south-central Bay of Bengal. The depression may have maximum impact on Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. There will be a major effect on Bengal. Due to western disturbances, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and even Sikkim will receive light rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Lowest temperature in Kolkata touched 20 degree Celsius in the first week of November. People in the city and other South Bengal districts may witness fog early in the mornings the next few days. Incidentally, after a gap of 10 years, the minimum temperature in Bengal went below 20 degree Celsius by the end of October. Mercury went below 20 degree Celsius in Kolkata in October end. In 2012, the city recorded 18 degree Celsius in October for the last time.

Western districts like Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore and Jhargram may see a further drop in temperature from next week. People in various parts of South Bengal witnessed rainfall during Durga Puja. On the day of Kali Puja, cyclone Sitrang hit Bangladesh. However, it had no major impact in the state.

Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at around 20.7 degree Celsius which was one degree below normal. After cyclone Sitrang hit Bangladesh, there has been a steady flow of the northern wind towards Bengal.