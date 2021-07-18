After a gap of 68 days, no. of fatalities drop to 8 in Bengal

Kolkata: After a gap of 68 days, the number of fatalities in a single-day dropped at 8 in Bengal giving some sort of relief to the health officials who have been relentlessly fighting against Covid for nearly a year and half.



Kolkata has seen no deaths in the past 24 hours.

Bengal on Saturday registered 899 new Covid cases whereas on Friday the figure stood at 882.

The total tally of infected people has reached 15,17,380 so far. Out of this, as many as 14,86,059 patients have already been released from the hospitals.

As many as 1,042 people were discharged from different hospitals on Saturday after they recovered.

The Covid recovery rate in the state stood at 97.94 percent on Saturday. Covid fatality rate in Bengal remained at 1.19 percent.

The number of fatality is on the decline but the daily infection curve is not going down proportionately. As many as 17,988 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The number of active cases on Saturday has gone down to 13,333 whereas on Friday the figure remained at 13,484. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.58 on Saturday.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 4.29. Kolkata has registered no Covid deaths on Saturday while North 24-Parganas has seen 1 new death.

Hooghly has seen 3 deaths, West Burdwan 2 and Nadia 2. North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours has registered 88 fresh cases on Saturday while Kolkata has seen 62. South 24-Parganas has seen 42 new Covid cases, Hooghly 49 and Howrah 45.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far remained at 4,956 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,538 people so far.

Meanwhile, around 3,77,632 people have received vaccines across Bengal on Saturday.

State has so far cumulatively vaccinated as many as 2,59,92,189 people so far.

On Friday around 3,39,029 people were vaccinated. Around 41,67,539 doses have been administered cumulatively on people belonging to the special category in the age bracket 18-44 years.