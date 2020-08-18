After a gap of 44 days, 1st in'tl charter flight to land in Kolkata airport on Tuesday

Kolkata: The first international charter flight after a halt of 44 days is going to land at Kolkata Airport on Tuesday.

The last chartered flight that landed at Kolkata Airport was on July 5 and it was from Dubai. On Tuesday, a chartered flight from Kuwait of GoAir is going to land at Kolkata at 6.30 pm.

Again on Wednesday another chartered flight of Indigo with around 170 passengers from Dubai will land at Kolkata.

Sources said that a chartered flight from Oman is also scheduled to land at Kolkata on August 23. All passengers will be carrying Covid negative certificate that they have to show before boarding the plane.

After reaching Kolkata they will be allowed to go to their houses where they have to be in seven days compulsory home

quarantine. Restriction on all flight operations on the days of twice a week lockdown is still in place and there is also ban on incoming of flights from six Covid prevalent cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad.