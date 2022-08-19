After a gap of 2 years, Mayo Hospital to resume operations

Kolkata: Mayo Hospital, which is an annexe building of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), will resume healthcare services from September this year after it remained shut for the past two years due to Covid.



Rogi Kalyan Samiti of the CMCH recently decided to resume operation at the Mayo Hospital which was taken by the CMCH as its annexe building in 2018. Some Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) were operational at Mayo Hospital and some minor surgeries were also conducted when it became the annexe building. After Covid broke out, the hospital stopped health services over an apprehension that it would be utilised for the treatment of Covid patients. Eventually, no Covid patients were admitted to Mayo.

According to a senior official of the CMCH, Mayo Hospital will resume services initially in various departments like medicine, orthopaedic, surgery, ENT etc. There are plans to add a CMCH hostel as a part of Mayo Hospital.

Calcutta Medical College and Hospital had chosen Mayo Hospital on Strand Road for its second campus. The CMCH, Asia's first medical college, was set up in 1835. Mayo Hospital in its earliest 'avatar', was even older. The British used it to treat "natives" affected with cholera or malaria here. Mayo Hospital, situated close to the banks of the Hooghly, less than a kilometre from Howrah Bridge, stands as a symbol of a bygone era.