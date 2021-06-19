After 71 days, single-day Covid cases drop below 3K-mark

KOLKATA: The Covid curve in Bengal is on the decline since the past few weeks. The single-day infections dropped to 2,788 on Friday from what stood at 3,018 on Thursday. After 71 days, Bengal saw daily infection figure below 3,000. The total number of infected cases has therefore, gone up to 14,77,037 Covid cases till Friday.



About 2,112 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. At least 14,37,106 patients have so far been discharged from the hospitals after being cured. Number of fatalities dropped to 58 on Friday from 64 on Thursday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,240. The number of active cases remained at 22,691 on Friday.

Covid recovery rate stood at 97.30 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 5.04 on Friday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 12.56. Bengal has so far conducted 1,35,78,748 Covid sample tests so far with around 55,367 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

The state government has decided to impose lockdown from Monday in Barrackpore till June 27 and demarcate micro containment zones in Jhargram's 21 areas, including eight blocks from Friday.

The state has so far vaccinated 1,86,41,290 people out of which around 2,02,640 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. No adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) were reported on Friday.

The Bengal government has already conducted vaccinations on 20,59,493 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government. On Thursday, around 1,75,843 people were vaccinated across the state.

Kolkata has registered 11 Covid deaths on Friday while North 24-Parganas has seen 15 Covid deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 4 deaths, Howrah 2, Hooghly 3, East Midnapore 1, West Midnapore 2, Birbhum 1, Nadia 6, Murshidabad 1, South Dinajpur 1, North Dinajpur 2, Jalpaiguri 6 and Darjeeling 2, Cooch Behar 2. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 287 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 388. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,823 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,365 people so far.

According to the health department's figure, one new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Friday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has so far remained 59 in the state. Seven new suspected cases have however been reported. One death was reported among suspected cases. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases went up to 15 on Friday. The total number of suspected cases reached 128 in the state so far.

The Mamata Banerjee government provided Covid vaccines to 1,000 newspaper vendors on Friday at Madhusudhan Mancha, Girish Mancha and Mahajati Sadan.

With initiatives taken by local MLA and Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs Indranil Sen, a 105-year-old man Hemendra Mukherjee has been provided with Covid vaccine on Friday with the "Duare Vaccine" initiative taken up by Chandernagar Municipal Corporation.