After 7 months, state's Covid tally crosses 14K-mark; Kolkata logs 6,170 fresh cases

Kolkata: After a gap of seven months, Bengal on Wednesday touched 14,000 daily Covid infection marks. Infections have gone up by 4,949 in the past 24 hours.



A total 14,022 new cases have been detected in Bengal on Wednesday while on Tuesday the figure remained at 9,073.

Covid positivity rate in Kolkata is much higher this

time compared to other districts including North 24-Parganas. The city has a Covid positivity rate of around 34 per cent while the figure in North 24-parganas stands at around 18.

Active Covid cases have also jumped by 7,567 on Wednesday. The total active Covid cases in Bengal so far stand at 33,042. Covid positivity rate in Bengal has gone up to 23.17 percent from what stood at 18.96 per cent on Tuesday. Kolkata reported 6,170 fresh cases on Wednesday.

The total number of infected cases in Kolkata has gone up to 3,57,089 out of which 3,36,067 patients have been released from the hospitals so far.

North 24-Parganas has seen 2,540 new cases and the total cases has so far gone up to 3,43,761 infected cases till Wednesday out of which 3,33,175 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 763 new cases on Wednesday, Hooghly 670, Howrah 1,280, Darjeeling 193, Nadia 249.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,78,323 on Wednesday out of which 16,25,454 patients have

been released from hospitals after being recovered. The number of Covid fatalities however jumped up to 17 on Wednesday from 16 on

Tuesday. The figure stood at 8 on Sunday and 9 on Saturday. The total death toll has gone up to 19,827 till Wednesday. Around 60,511 samples were tested across the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 2,16,07,452 sample tests. -

The RT-PCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 59:41 on Wednesday.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 10,21,848 people so far out of which 1,497 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 537 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,69,062 on Wednesday.