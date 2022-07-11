After 2yrs, Eid-al-Adha Namaz held at Red Road
KOLKATA: After a gap of two years, devotees gathered to offer prayer (namaz) on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha at the Red Road on Sunday. On the occasion Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted everybody.
"Greetings to all on the occasion of Eid-al-Azha! Eid Mubarak!" CM Banerjee tweeted. The festival, also known as Bakrid (festival of sacrifice) is observed on the tenth day of the Islamic calendar and is regarded as the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. For the last two years, its celebration at Red Road was cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However this year, the Calcutta Khilafat Committee (CKC) managed to secure permission from the authorities to hold the prayers there.
The namaz led-by Imam Qari Fazlur Rahman started at the location at 8:30 am. Around 4,000 people had gathered from various parts of the state to offer the prayer. Prayers were offered at other places in the city like Park Circus, Maidan, and Nakhoda Masjid. There was a proper police arrangement and necessary traffic diversion took place.
