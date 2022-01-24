After 25 days, no. of new cases in Kolkata drop below 1K mark

Kolkata: After a gap of 25 days, the number of daily Covid infected cases in Kolkata has dropped below 1,000 on Sunday giving some sort of relief to the state health department.



Around 973 fresh cases were found in Kolkata on Sunday whereas on Saturday the daily figure in the city remained at 1,489. The figure on Friday stood at 1,375 and 1,759 on Thursday. On December 29, the daily cases in Kolkata remained at around 540 whereas it jumped to 1,090 on December 30 last year. North 24-Parganas on Sunday saw 960 new cases while the figure stood at 1,360 on Saturday. On Friday the daily cases in North 24-Pargabas remained at 1,317 and 1747 on Thursday. On December 30 last year the daily infected cases in North 24-Pargasnas remained at 315 and 145 on December 29.

Kolkata has registered 10 deaths on Sunday followed by 6 in Howrah, 5 in North 24-Parganas, 2 each from Darjeeling, West Burdwan and Hooghly. The daily Covid infection curve in Bengal has been on the decline for the five consecuitive days with 6,980 fresh cases being reported on Sunday whereas on Sunday the daily cases were registered at 9,191. Single day Covid infection remained at 9,154 on Friday. On Thursday the single day figure stood at 10,959 while on Wednesday the state had registered 11,447 new Covid cases.

The total number of infected cases reached 19,65,245 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 18,34,724 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The positivity rate also dropped to 9.53 percent on Sunday from what was registered at 11.13 percent on Saturday. The number of fatalities on Sunday dropped to 36 percent from 37 on Saturday.

The total number of infected cases in Kolkata so far reached 4,40,565. Out of this, around 4,06,257 people have already been discharged from hospitals. Around 5,512 people have so far died due to Covid in Kolkata till date. The total infected cases so far in North 24-Parganas has gone up to 3,96,030 out of which around 3,71,535 patients have been released from the hospitals after being recovered. Howrah has seen 221 new infections on Sunday, Hooghly 235, Birbhum 449, Nadia 340.

The occupancy of Covid beds dropped to 5.56 percent on Sunday from what remained at 5.67 percent on Saturday. The figure stood at 5.65 percent on Friday. The figure stood at 5.40 percent on Friday. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.03 percent. State registered the discharge rate at 93.36 percent on Sunday. Around 73,214 samples were tested across the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 2,27,79,724 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 34:66 on Sunday.