After 20 yrs, temp in state below 20º C in Oct end

Kolkata: After a gap of 10 years, the minimum temperature in Bengal goes below 20 degree Celsius by the end of October.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has however said that Kolkatans will have to wait for some more time before the winter officially sets in.

People witnessed a thin layer of fog in the air early on Saturday morning. People in various south Bengal districts have been getting a sense of cold, particularly in the early morning and late night hours.

Mercury has gone below 20 degree Celsius not only in Kolkata but also in many other south Bengal districts. In 2012, the city recorded 18 degree Celsius in October for the last time. On Saturday, the lowest temperature was registered at 19.6 degree Celsius.

The MeT office on Friday predicted that the city dwellers may witness partially cloudy weather on the day of Chhat puja on Sunday. There is no prediction of rainfall in south Bengal in the next couple of days. Dry weather will prevail both in north and south Bengal. The sky may remain cloudy in the next 4-5 days but there is hardly any possibility of rain, the MeT office said.

Western districts like Bankura, Purulia, West Midanpore and Jhargram may see a further drop in temperature. There may be light drizzle in some parts of north Bengal. The districts like Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Coochbehar may receive light rainfall while in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur the weather will remain dry, MeT office said.