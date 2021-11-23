After 20 months, Metro to give tokens from Nov 25

kolkata: Returning back to normalcy, the Kolkata Metro Railway authority decided to re-introduce tokens for after 20 months from this week.



"Tokens are going to be re-introduced in North –South and East-West Metro from November 25 (Thursday)," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that the tokens would be issued from the counters of all stations like earlier occasions for the convenience of Metro commuters, particularly for one -time commuters. Tokens may also be purchased from Automatic Smart Card Recharge Machines (ASCRM).

Kolkata Metro Railway authority had stopped issuing tokens for passengers availing the services since March 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Kolkata Metro Railway services were thrown open to the public with 50 per cent seating capacity, maintaining COVID-19 protocols from July 16 after 61 days of suspension of services.

Last year, during the initial days of COVID-19 pandemic, Kolkata Metro Railway services were suspended in the last week of March and resumed on September 14 after a gap of 176 days. The official pointed out that regular commuters are requested to use Smart Cards for availing Metro services. The user- friendly Smart Cards will help them to avoid queues in front of Metro counters and they will continue to get a 10 percent bonus on the ride value of the Smart Cards. Commuters will also be able to recharge their Smart Cards on-line.