After 2 yrs, 'Film Appreciation Course 2022' to commence from August 17 at Nandan

KOLKATA: The highly popular 'Film Appreciation Course 2022' organised by state Information and Cultural Affairs (I&CA) department is kicking off at Kolkata Information Centre inside the Nandan premises from August 17. The course could not be conducted for the past two consecutive years 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid-induced restrictions.



"The crash course of four weeks duration is extremely helpful for those who want to take up cinematography, sound, light, screenplay, the use of camera etc in their future course of studies. The course has been designed in such a manner that it equips a person to have a clear perception regarding a film and stimulates him/her in further progress with the study of film and its allied areas," a senior official of I & CA department said.

The official added that the course attracts not only students or youngsters who want to take up film and its allied studies as a career but also people of different age groups pursuing varied professions, who join this course simply because they have a deep interest in films.

Many students have joined FTI (Film and Television Institute of India) after doing this crash course. "It has been witnessed that persons who have done this course a decade ago have also applied this year too," he said.

There is no bar in educational qualification for studying this course, the only criteria being one should be above 18 years of age.

This year, 70 people are participating in the programme. Classes will be held 5 days a week barring Saturday, Sunday and national holidays.

"We are trying to upgrade our infrastructure so that from next year onwards we can intake 100 people for the course considering the interest among people in pursuing this course," the official said.