After 2 years, light industry of Chandannagar to shine again

KOLKATA: The light industry of Chandannagar is coming back to the business with a bang after two years of severe recession due to the pandemic.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has proposed to set up a light hub in Chandannagar. There are around 100 small light industry from Chandannagar to Bhadreshwar.

The light industry of Chandannagar under the leadership of Sridhar Das was introduced to Kolkata by Phata Kesto when he used the decorated lights in his Kali Puja in the early 1970s. The light industry does pan India business and Chandannagore lights are used in festivals like Janmasthami in UtterPradesh and fat marriages in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Tapan Ghosh said the light industry in Chandannagar is doing brisk business in 2022. "We are very happy that all the factories, both big and small have got orders. After two years of recession we are able to do good business this year."

At Akra off Batanagar, eight community pujas have been clubbed under the banner Utsav Paribar and the Chandannagar lights will be used to decorate the pandal and its neighbourhood.Chandannagar lights will be used by the Shantipalli Puja committee in Tollygunge. Two community pujas in Bagbazar will be using Chandannagar lights.

A community Puja in Lucknow will be decorating the pandal with the lights from Chandannagore. Ghosh said they have received orders from several community Jadgatdhatri pujas in Chandannagar. The Jagatdhatri Puja is very famous and thousands of people form different districts and Kolkata go to Chandannagar to see the lights that are used to decorate the pandals and its neighbourhood.