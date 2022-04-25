After 16 yrs, Bengal witnesses no Nor'wester in 'Chaitra'

kolkata: After 16 years, Bengal this year has witnessed no Nor'wester in Chaitra, the last month in the Bengali calendar. Normally around 4 Nor'westers take place in the city and south Bengal in April every year but not a single spell of Nor'wester occurred in April so far.



There is no respite from heat for the city dwellers in the next couple of days while a heat wave will sweep through western districts, the weather office warned on Sunday.

The highest temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius in several south Bengal districts with the traditional heat belts in the west getting heat waves.

Despite repeated predictions of thunderstorms in Kolkata in this and previous weeks, rain continues to elude Kolkata. Thundershowers caused by the first spell of Nor'wester hit some of the south Bengal districts one this week.

There was a prediction of rainfall in Kolkata and other districts on Thursday and Friday. Clouds gathered over Kolkata on Thursday but there was no rain. In the last week also the MeT office had predicted rainfall in the city but it did not happen. According to weather office data, in 2006, there was not a single Nor'wester in the city.

"Normally, in March there is at least one incident of Nor'wester reported in Bengal while in April 4-5 incidents of Nor'wester happen in the state. But this year it has given a miss so far," a weather official said.

Several districts in South Bengal have already recorded the highest temperature over 40 degree Celsius. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has said that the heart wave situation will continue in south Bengal. All the coastal districts will witness dry weather.

East Midnapore on Monday registered the highest temperature at around 42 degree Celsius.

The coastal areas of Digha and surrounding areas witnessed partially cloudy skies but no rainfall occurred. The highest temperature has crossed 40 degree Celsius in Howrah and Dum Dum as well.

North Bengal districts have been receiving occasional rainfall due to the impact of Nor'wester.

A cyclonic circulation had formed over Jharkhand on Tuesday, raising the hopes of a relief from the sweltering heat spell. The cyclonic circulation drew moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and the conditions were favourable for the formation of rain-bearing thunderclouds. But it failed to bring rainfall in Kolkata and other adjoining areas.

East Midnapore, Purulia received rainfall since Thursday night. A thunderstorm hit Purulia on Thursday evening. The discomfort level currently prevails throughout south Bengal. In 2021, the first spell of Nor'wester hit Kolkata on April 6.

Health experts have urged people to take water regularly. They can take lemon water, sugarcane juice, coconut water, water lemon, cucumber to keep them hydrated. One must wear a cap or use an umbrella while stepping out of the house in the sun. Spicy foods should be avoided.

Kolkata sizzled as it recorded the season's highest temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with the weather office predicting dry weather in south Bengal districts over the next three days.

Bankura recorded the highest temperature in West Bengal at 43.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Alipore headquarters of the Regional Met Centre recorded this summer's highest temperature in Kolkata at 39.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 28.3 degrees Celsius.

Adding to the discomfort was the maximum relative humidity of 89 per cent, it said.

Though there are usually fewer people and vehicles on the roads on Sundays, the extreme weather ensured that the city wore a deserted look with only those having no option but stepping out, braving the heat and humidity.

The day's highest temperature at Dum Dum in the northern outskirts of the city was recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius, it said.