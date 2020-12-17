AFSU members gherao JU Dean of Arts for 5 hours

Kolkata: Objecting to the commencement of academic activities at Jadavpur University through online mode, the Arts Faculty Student Union (AFSU) at Jadavpur University on Wednesday gheraoed Dean of Arts Om Prakash Mishra for five hours. They demanded his resignation alleging misbehaviour with a section of students when they had gone to meet him.

"I told the students who gheraoed me that they can confine me up to my death but I shall not relent. Finally after five hours, they declared that they are leaving as I am adamant and will not budge from my position. It is important to start academic activities in the university and they are against it," said Mishra.

A senior official of JU said the students were demanding physical classes, which is a difficult proposition considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation.