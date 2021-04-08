'Affinity evident, …at least keep up the farce of impartiality'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra questioned the Election Commission's inaction over complaints made by her party while responding to the poll panel's notice to Mamata Banerjee who is contesting from the Nandigram seat.



"Mamatadi issued notice by @ECISVEEP on @BJP's complaint. What about TMC complaints of 1. Video evidence of BJP candidate distributing cash. 2. Cash coupons distributed to attend BJP mtng (meeting) & vote. Gentlemen – at least keep up the farce of impartiality!" tweeted Moitra.

The Commission on Wednesday sent a notice to Banerjee alleging that her recent speech at a public rally in Tarakeshwar in Hooghly district on April 3 had violated Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and sought a reply in 48 hours.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the poll panel has been acting at the behest of the BJP and the reflection of their impartial role has been a far cry during the ongoing elections. "The top brass of the party is looking into this matter and will surely reply to the Commission in due course," Ghosh said.

The Commission took cognizance of a complaint filed by BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and sought clarification from Banerjee regarding her appeal to Muslim voters to 'not let their votes be split' during the election rally.

A BJP leaders' delegation, including Naqvi, party's national secretary Sunil Deodhar, its leader GVL Narasimha Rao, met top officials of the poll panel on Monday and submitted a memorandum demanding action against Banerjee and her party.