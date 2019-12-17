Advocate Gitanath Ganguly passes away

Kolkata: Gitanath Ganguly well known lawyer and president of Mohun Bagan Club died on Tuesday.



He was 83 years old and is survived by his wife a son and a daughter. Ganguly was injured when his vehicle was hit by another car outside the City Civil Court in early December. He underwent a surgery.

On Tuesday, after he complained of breathing difficulty and was taken to a nursing home where he was declared brought dead. Ganguly started the Legal Aid Service to provide legal help to the poor and needy particularly women who had been deserted by their husbands and in laws. He joined the City Civil Court in the mid 1950s and was well known in the legal circle. Football was his first love and used to visit maidan to watch football matches. He was associated with Mohun Bagan club for more than six decades. Ganguly will be remembered for his simplicity and amiable nature.

(Image from thequint.com)