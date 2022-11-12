Adra: 9-year-old dies in wall collapse

Kolkata: A nine-year-old child died after a wall of an 'anganwari' centre collapsed on him at Adra in Purulia on Friday.



Manindra Chitrakar (9), a resident of Shyamsundar village in Adra, went to the local anganwari centre like other day. Before the classes started, Chitrakar and a few children were playing near a school that is located inside the anganwari centre premises. Suddenly, a wall of a bathroom of the school collapsed on him.

The boy was rushed to Raghunathpur Super Specialty Hospital where he was declared brought dead. As soon as the news reached the school, guardians and parents of other students started agitating.

Meanwhile, local Block Development Officer (BDO), Ravishankar Gupta went to the spot to take care of the situation. He later assured parents of the other students that an inquiry will be done to find out why the wall had collapsed.

A similar incident had taken place on Thursday at Mothabari in Malda where a student of class XI died after a wall of the bathroom of Bangitola High School collapsed on him.

After the incident, local people agitated and vandalised the school. Police were also assaulted when trying to stop the violent mob. District Magistrate (DM) of Malda has reportedly ordered an inquiry into the incident.