Adoption of child: One held for cheating

Kolkata: A man has been arrested by the cops of Haridevpur police station for allegedly cheating people in the name of arranging child adoption against money.

According to sources, a few days ago cops of Haridevpur police station noticed an advertisement near Kabardanga about child adoption. In the advertisement a land line phone number and a mobile number was given. On suspicion, police started an inquiry and found ambiguity about a society styled as 'Sri Ramkrishna Natun Jibandan Sevashram'.

On Wednesday evening, Pritam Biswas, Sub Inspector (SI) of Haridevpur police station called him as a man who want to adopt a child. While talking the accused man identified as Ranjit Das demanded good amount of money for arranging a child for adoption.

When police was confirmed that Das is trying to cheat, a suo motu FIR was registered and he was arrested on Wednesday night.