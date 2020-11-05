Admission process for PG courses in Presidency and JU to commence today

Kolkata: Two premier varsities of the state—Presidency and Jadavpur University—will commence the admission process for postgraduate courses by accepting applications online from November 5.



While Presidency University (PU) will initiate the process for admissions into MA and MSc courses, Jadavpur University will start accepting online applications from its home students in M.A. (Day) courses.

Earlier, Presidency University had started the admission process for its own students—for whom 80 per cent seats are reserved—on October 16. "We are kicking off the admission process for 20 per cent students who will be

admitted from other institutions," said a senior official of the varsity.

The online acceptance of applications will continue till November 12. The merit list will be published on November 20. "We are not being

able to hold any admission test this year amid the pandemic," said Debajyoti Konar, Registrar of PU.

The admission criteria for different subjects have been notified in the Presidency University website separately. Students will be selected on the basis of marks obtained at the undergraduate level and their performance in Higher Secondary or equivalent examinations.

There are 17 PG departments in Presidency University. Around 125 seats are allotted for students from other universities and colleges. For external students, the highest number of seats (20) is available in Biotechnology.

No application fee is being charged this year.

Meanwhile, Jadavpur University has also notified that home students, who have completed their graduation with BA (Hons) or had appeared for the sixth semester examination, may apply online for MA in their respective departments. Application forms will be available at https://admission.jdvu.ac.in till November 20.

The Science Faculty at Jadavpur University held a meeting on November 4 to discuss the modalities of admissions into MSc.

The department will soon notify the dates from when applications can be

submitted.