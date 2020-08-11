Admission portal of Calcutta University for UG courses starts

Kolkata: The admission portal of three city universities, Jadavpur University, Presidency University and Rabindra Bharati University for admission in undergraduate courses did not open up on Monday.



However, the admission portal of Calcutta University for UG admission in its affiliated colleges kicked off from Monday. JU have announced through notification that admission process will start from August 14 while RBU has stated that the process will start from Tuesday.

The state Higher Education department on July 17 had come out with a notification starting that admission process to undergraduate courses in colleges in the state will start from August 10. The admission will be strictly in online mode and no student should turn up physically at the time of admission. "Our admission window for Arts and Science will open from August 14. The delay occurred while integrating the online mode of admission," said a senior official of Jadavpur University.

The total number of UG seats in Jadavpur Universit (Arts) is around 700 while that in Science is around 330.

The university had conducted entrance tests in subjects like Bengali, English, Comparative Literature, Philosophy, History, International Relations, Sociology, Economics and Sanskrit last year for UG admission. However in the present COVID -19 pandemic situation JU authorities have decided not to hold any such admission test this year.

Presidency University (PU) also conducts entrance examination for admission but no such examination could be held amidst the COVID situation. A section of students in the varsity is bent upon holding entrance test.

"Our admission committee has not yet finalised the modalities of admission . So we have not been able to kick off the process as yet." said a senior official of PU. The Rabindra Bharati University will kick off its admission window from Tuesday. " However, we will not be able to admit students in Fine Arts and Visual Arts as these two faculties require admission test. Now amidst the COVID pandemic situation, we are not in a position to hold admission tests. We are still in the dark about when we can hold the same," said a senior RBU official.

Admission in UG to the affiliated colleges under Calcutta University in online mode started from Monday. There are 147 colleges in the state affiliated to CU. More than 1.3 lakh students seek admission every year in undergraduate level in CU.