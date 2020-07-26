Admission in CU for undergraduate from Sept 1

Kolkata: The Calcutta University will start its undergraduate admission of the first semester for the 2020-21 academic session from September 1.



A detailed notification on UG admission schedule has been released by the university where it directs all its affiliated colleges to publish merit list for admission within August 28. The opening of the admission portal will take place on August 10.

"The results of Higher Secondary, ISC and CBSE have all come out. The state Higher Education department has already come out with a notification stating that UG admission to colleges will start from August 10. Accordingly, we have come out with a notification asking all colleges to start admission process from August 10. All admission will be strictly in online mode and no candidate needs to turn up physically at the colleges during admission," said a senior CU official.

The last date of admission has been scheduled on September 25, although no specific date of commencement of classes has been mentioned in the

notification.

There are 147 colleges in the state affiliated to Calcutta University. More than 1.3 lakh students seek admission every year in undergraduate level in CU.

The admission window that will be opened up from August 10 will involve Honours as well as general students in BA, BSC and B. Com.

Colleges have been requested not to admit students beyond the earmarked seats sanctioned by the university for each of the subjects and follow the reservation policy of the state government during admission.

Candidates will have to upload all documents related to admission through online mode and the fee payment should be directly to the bank account of the respective colleges. The physical verification of requisite documents will be done only when the student comes to attain classes.

"The colleges have been directed to take strong action against any student whose documents submitted during online admission is found to be tampered," a CU official

warned.