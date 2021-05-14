Aditi Munshi starts Safe Home at Kaikhali

KOLKATA: Aditi Munshi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA along with Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), has started a Safe Home at Kaikhali off VIP Road.



A debutant, Munshi defeated Samik Bhattacharya, veteran BJP leader, from Rajarhat-Gopalpur Municipality by over 25,000 votes.

Within seven days after becoming an MLA, Munshi opened a new programme titled: "Are you Covid inflicted? I am beside you."

Interested people can get in touch with the local MLA at 8181884840/41. Telemedicine facility is also available.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged all TMC MLAs to intensify contacts with local people. "Since, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has given me a chance to serve people, I will do it with all my heart and soul. I will remain by the side of people and they can contact me for any assistance," she said. Munshi, who is a popular kirtan singer, has won the hearts of the people of Rajarhat-Gopalpur area by her attempt to build door-to-door contact.