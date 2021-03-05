Aditi Munshi joins TMC, says 'grateful that Didi felt I'm worthy'

Kolkata: Noted kirtan singer Aditi Munshi joined the Trinamool Congress on Thursday.



Veteran party leader and MP Saugata Roy handed over the flag to her and welcomed her during a function at the Trinamool Bhavan.

After joining, Munshi said: "My father-in-law Tarun Chakraborty who died some time ago was a Trinamool leader and my husband Debraj is an active party leader. I have seen them working. I am grateful that Didi felt I am worthy. I don't think anyone else thinks about musicians like she does. It is our moral duty to support her during the elections."

Eminent Bhojpuri actor Dhiraj Pandit also joined the Trinamool Congress along with Subhadra Mukherjee and Usha Chowdhury, former vice-chairman of BJP-led Garulia municipality. Shashi Panja handed over the party flag to them.

After joining, Pandit said: "We should fight against the divisive politics of BJP. We will have to work together to ensure that the saffron party does not come to Bengal and destroys its culture and tradition."

Mukherjee, who was active member of the BJP, said: "It is not possible for any sensible person to work in the saffron party. I had joined the BJP after being influenced by the slogan 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas'. But later I found it to be a big hoax."

Chowdhury maintained: "Under the BJP, no development is possible as it works only for the development of a small group." She said she would work with Mamata Banerjee to strengthen her hand."

Very recently, a host of Tollywood personalities, including filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, actors June Malia, Sayantika Banerjee, Kanchan Mullick, Saayoni Ghosh joined the TMC ahead of the elections.