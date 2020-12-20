Adhikari does not have any political ideology: TMC

Kolkata: Calling Suvendu Adhikari a "traitor", Kalyan Banerjee Trinamool Congress MP and spokesperson said it is a shame that he hails from Midnapore which has produced great souls like Khudiram Bose and Matangini Hazra.



Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan on Saturday afternoon Banerjee said: "Adhikari does not have the guts to take Abhishek Banerjee's name and went on calling him nephew (bhaipo) in his speech. "If you have something against him take his name and then bring forward your allegations. Why criticize him like a coward without taking his name," he said.

Banerjee alleged that Adhikari is the "king of the contractors in Haldia, Contai and Tamluk". He said: "Just as at one time Lakshman Seth, the then CPI(M) MP used to control the contractors in Haldia and its neighbourhood, Adhikari has followed his footsteps and is the biggest extortionists."

Refuting Adhikari's charges that he did not get proper " respect" in Trinamool Congress, Banerjee said: "What more respect a party can show to a person. He was the minister in charge for three departments, transport, irrigation and waterways and also water resources investigation and development. Party chairperson Mamata Banerjee made him party's observer in five districts. He is so greedy that he was not satisfied with this and to satisfy him he should have been made the Chief Minister." Calling him the "biggest opportunist" Banerjee said: "He is a person who does not have a political ideology."

Coming down heavily on Adhikari for his statement that no development has taken place in Bengal he said: "He used to implement the Safe Drive Save Life scheme initiated by Mamata Banerjee. Then are we to believe that he could not deliver it properly because of his inefficiency."

Banerjee said: "Adhikari has criticized the TMC as rotten party. In this case he has also become "rotten". The MP sarcastically said: "In such a case, we have to question the faculty of his brain as he took 10 years to understand this and shifted to

another party just six months before the election."

Banerjee urged Adhikari not to shift to any other seat in 2021 election and said: "If you have courage , contest from Nandigram and see where you stand."