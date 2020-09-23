Addl OC held on charges of assault, molestation

Kolkata: A Kolkata Police Inspector has been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly misbehaving, assaulting and molesting two women and a transgender activist. Accused Inspector Abhishek Bhattacharya, who was posted as the Additional OC of South West traffic guard, has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.



According to the transgender activist, on Monday at around 8 pm, she along with two women stopped their car in front of a café in Chandni Chowk area to have tea. It is alleged that when they were about to leave the place, a person came in front of their car and started using abusive words.

When they warned the man, he reportedly told them that he is a Kolkata Police officer and nobody could touch him. The activist also claimed that Bhattacharya was drunk at the time of the incident. The trio further alleged that Bhattacharya touched them inappropriately and tried to drag them out of the car.

Seeing this when their driver tried to stop the cop, Bhattacharya assaulted him resulting in a fracture on his hand. Meanwhile, the activist called up police control room by dialing 100. Subsequently, few police personnel from Bowbazar police station arrived at the spot. But there was no initial action.

However, on Monday night, she lodged a complaint against Bhattacharya. Deputy Commissioner of Central Division, Neelakantam Sudheer Kumar said a case has been initiated against him on charges of punishment for voluntarily causing hurt (323), punishment for wrongful restraint (341), assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (354) and punishment for criminal intimidation (506) of the IPC along with relevant sections of The Transgender Persons (Protection of rights) Act.

Bhattacharya was produced at Bankshall Court on Tuesday and has been remanded to judicial custody.