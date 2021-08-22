Addl allocation of Rs 210 cr for augmentation of drinking water supply made in KMC Budget

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will now provide mutation certificate free-of-cost.



The decision was announced by Chairman Board of Administrators, KMC Firhad Hakim after presenting the Budget statement of 2021-22 of the civic body on Saturday. Hakim also announced an additional allocation of Rs 210 crore in the Budget for augmentation of drinking water supply in added areas of Jadavpur and Tollygunge.

"A fee of Rs 100 is levied as mutation processing fees and another Rs 100 for the first copy of mutation certificate. Both these fees have been waived, hence mutation will now be completely free. However, there will be fees for a second time mutation certificate," Hakim said.

Speaking on the special emphasis on water supply, he said there have been some complaints related to less water flow in some pockets of Jadavpur and Tollygunge.

"We are coming up with a number of booster pumping stations in these areas for augmentation of water supply, so we have made an additional allocation of Rs 210 crore in this area," added Hakim.

Earlier, the KMC had placed an interim budget but with the Covid situation still continuing the Election Commission is yet to announce dates for municipal elections.

"So we are presenting the full Budget as it helps in proper planning regarding execution of civic amenities. The tax structures as declared in earlier budget (interim) have been kept unchanged," Hakim said.

The total receipt estimated in 2021-22 has been pegged at Rs 4,050.05 crore while the estimated total expenditure will be to the tune of Rs 4,211.05 crore.

The expenditure estimate for Solid Waste Management has been pegged at Rs 58,969 lakh for roads at Rs 31,729 lakh, for sewerage and drainage at Rs 27,333 lakhs while Rs 16,113 lakh has been estimated in the health sector.