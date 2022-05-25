Additional Secy of Urban Dev dept no more
KOLKATA: Sourav Chaki, additional secretary of Urban Development department died in a private nursing home after a brief illness.
He was 51-year-old and is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted "Deeply distressed to know of the sudden and untimely demise of my young colleague, Sourav Chaki, WBCS (Exe)(1994). Once the GS of their officers' association for a long time, he was popular and effective."
Firhad Hakim, state Urban Development and Municipal, Affairs department tweeted: "It is always heartbreaking to see friends & colleagues leave us for their heavenly abode but it is all the more painful when their demise is untimely. Sourav Chaki, WBCS (Exe)(1994) will be missed deeply by us. My deepest condolences. May his soul Rest in Peace. Will miss him."Chaki was the general secretary of WBCS Officers' Association for a long time. He was suffering from various ailments.
He was admitted to a private hospital and died of multi organ failure.
