Additional Secretary re-designated as Sr Spl Secy
KOLKATA: The state government has re-designated IAS officers posted in the rank of Additional Secretary as Senior Special Secretary.
The state government has issued a memorandum in this regard. There are also WBCS officers with the rank of Additional Secretary. So now the decision has been taken to re-designate the IAS officers as Senior Special Secretary.
IAS officers, who are promoted from WBCS (Exe), would be promoted as Special Commissioner. Earlier, they used to get designated as Commissioner.
