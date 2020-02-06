Additional Metro services

Kolkata: In a bid to cater to the rush of passengers due to dismantling of Talla Bridge, Kolkata Metro has decided to extend its services from Saturday. "Metro Railway will run additional services from February 8," said Kolkata Metro Railway chief Public Relations Officer Indrani Banerjee on Thursday. She reiterated that there will be 133 services instead of 121 on weekdays. On Saturdays, 109 services instead of 99. On Saturdays 63 services instead of 61.

"On weekdays, the last Noapara-bound train will run from Kavi Subhas at 9.45 pm instead of 9.25 pm. On Saturdays and Sundays, the last Noapara-bound train from Kavi Subhas at 9. 42 pm instead of 21. 29 pm," Banerjee said. Meanwhile, Metro Railway General Manager Manoj Joshi inspected the stretch between Joka and Majerhat station of the upcoming Joka-Esplanade Metro project.