Additional 92 Sufal Bangla stalls to come up across dists

kolkata: At a time when prices of essential commodities are soaring with the hike in petrol—diesel prices, the state Agricultural Marketing department will have facilities of additional 92 mobile Sufal Bangla stalls in different districts of Bengal by the middle of this week to offer fresh vegetables and fruits at subsidised rate to common people.



As many as 18 additional stalls have already started functioning in Kolkata with 5 more set to be made operational from Monday.

The move comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chaired a meeting of the task force with the aim to offer respite to the common people amidst the price hike of essential commodities.

The Chief Minister had instructed the Agricultural Marketing department to take immediate measures to increase the number of Sufal Bangla stalls from existing 332 to 500.

"Our district team in coordination with the District Magistrates (DMs) have earmarked 92 places in different districts where mobile Sufal Bangla stalls can be stationed. We hope to run these stalls by the middle of this week," a senior official of the state Agriculture Marketing department said.

With the Ramadan month on and the Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Years Day) round the corner, several items particularly fruits and vegetables are being sold at a much subsidised rate at the Sufal

Bangla stalls.

The 18 stalls in Kolkata that have started functioning from Friday itself are located in Kidderpore, Garden Reach, Pilkhana (Tangra), Mominpore, Belgachia, Maniktala, Wood Street, Park Circus, Gariahat to name a few. At the stalls potato is priced at Rs 18 while onion is being sold at Rs 15. Bengal gram which is priced at Rs 80 per kg in the market has been made available at Rs 60 per kg. Fruits like watermelon, raw papaya, banana, cucumber are also being sold at a much subsidised rate. Date (khejur) which is an essential requirement of the Muslims when they break their fast during Ramadan has also been made available at all the Sufal Bangla outlets.

"Bananas are being sold at Rs 25 per dozen, with the market price being almost double," the official added.