Adapting to offline classes: Govt schools take up various activities to address behavioral changes in students

KOLKATA: Government schools in the city observed behavioral changes in students post school reopening after Covid.



To combat this, they introduced activities like meditation and painting to help students adjust to the offline classes.

The schools remained shut for more than two years due to Covid-19 pandemic, making online classes a norm for the longest.

After they reopened with necessary Covid protocol in place, the school heads have observed a change in behavior of students.A common complaint being that they have either become reticent or aggressive in their communication with teachers and classmates. "The students have become more oriented towards the usage of mobile phones and have become aggressive in their behavior. This is an effect of two-and-a-half years of online classes," reasoned the headmaster of Jadavpur Vidyapith Partha Pratim Baidya. A similar change has also been observed by the headmaster of Jodhpur Park Boys' School Amit Sen Majumder. The schools have taken steps to combat this issue. The Jadavpur Vidyapith has introduced a meditation period for all the classes. It ranges for 10 minutes and takes place in one of the eight periods.

The objective is to calm the students and help them concentrate better in textbooks and lessons.

The Jodhpur Park Boys' School has taken multiple steps to accommodate the students with different behavioral patterns. For the ones reticent, they have started a biodiversity garden where children with the help of their teachers grow at least 17 kinds of vegetables like pepper, bitter gourd, amongst others. This is to engage the students in an activity outside of the classroom.The other initiative is to hold counseling sessions with parents and students to make them aware about child rights and anti-bullying measures.

"These have resulted in excellent numbers in participation of the students in school activities. Attendance is also high," said head

master Majumder.