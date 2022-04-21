Adani Group commits to invest Rs 10K cr in Bengal

Kolkata: The Adani Group committed to invest Rs 10,000 crore in Bengal over the next decade, group chief Gautam Adani announced on Wednesday.



At the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit 2022 (BGBS) here, Adani said the group's investments will span world-class port infrastructure, state-of-art data centres and undersea cables that will connect them across the oceans, centres of excellence in digital innovation, warehouses and logistic parks.

Adani for the first time attended the two-day BGBS held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town on Wednesday.

He said he will bring state-of-the-art technology to build infrastructure. A data centre will be set up and an under-sea cable will be installed. Adani Group will also invest in a logistic hub.

"What I am committing to bring to Bengal is the best of our expertise in infrastructure, our speed of execution, our experience, and our focus on building bigger and better. What I am committing to bring is the technology and scale that will help recalibrate infrastructure in Bengal," he said.

He added that he was fascinated by Bengal's rich heritage and history. "Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Sri Aurobindo and Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay had enriched the culture of Bengal. Nowhere else in the country you will find so many intellectual giants," he said, adding: "In India's freedom struggle, women revolutionaries from Bengal had played a major role. Bina Das, Pritilata Waddedar, Kalpana Dutta, Sarojini Naidu among others had played a leading role in the Indian freedom movement."

He said Bengal's rivers and deltas have also played a major role in shaping the geography of the state.

Hailing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee he said: "She is a poet, a painter, a composer and a visionary who means business."

It is believed that the Adani Group is going to invest in Tajpur port. It will invest in the green energy chain.