Ad-hoc bonus & festival advance for govt staff

KOLKATA: The Mamata Banerjee government on Thursday announced an ad-hoc bonus and interest-free festival advance for state government employees, including staff of government-sponsored institutions and local bodies, and grant of ex-gratia payment for pensioners. The state government employees, who are not covered by any of the productivity linked bonus schemes and whose revised emoluments did not exceed Rs 36,000 per month as on March 31 in 2021, will be entitled to an ad-hoc bonus at the rate of Rs 4,500 per head.

The disbursement of ad-hoc bonus will be made before Eid-ul Fitr. In case of employees other than from Muslim community, it will be disbursed during Durga Puja. Festival Advance will be granted upto a maximum amount of Rs 12,000 to employees whose revised monthly emoluments is between Rs 36,000 and Rs 45,000. A resolution was issued stating that the rate of interest for accumulation at credit of the subscribers to General provident Fund and other similar funds under the administrative control of the state government would be Rs 7.1%.