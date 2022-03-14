Actress held with stolen purses with over Rs 65K at Book Fair

kolkata: A woman who claimed to be an actress was caught with allegedly stolen purses from the International Kolkata Book Fair in Salt Lake on Saturday afternoon.



She was produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM court on Sunday and has been remanded to judicial custody for one day.

According to sources, on Saturday at around 5 pm, the woman identified as Rupa Dutta of Kalighat area was dumping a few money purses in a garbage bin when she was intercepted by the cops in plain clothes.

When asked why she was dumping the purses, Dutta failed to answer. While checking her bag, police found five purses containing Rs 65,760.

The woman as reported had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment earlier.

She had claimed that Kashyap had sent her inappropriate messages on social media.

However, later the allegations were not substantiated.

Meanwhile, a few pictures of Dutta with Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar and senior BJP leader J. P. Nadda went viral on social media. However, Millennium Post has not verified the authenticity of the pictures.

While searching Dutta, cops were surprised to find a diary from her bag where she had written the amount stolen date-wise.

After registering a case, she was arrested on charges of theft (379 IPC) and dishonestly receiving stolen property (411 IPC).

It is suspected that more people are involved in the crime and Dutta used to receive the purses which were lifted by others.

However, cops are probing to find out if Dutta was alone or had accomplices.