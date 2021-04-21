Actors Jeet, Subhasree test +ve

Kolkata: Movie stars Jeet and Subhasree have tested Covid positive on Tuesday.



Jeet has been kept under home isolation. He tweeted the news on Tuesday and urged those who came in contact with him to take a test.

"I wish to inform everyone that I have tested COVID 19 positive. I have isolated myself at home following my health consultants advice. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days would sincerely request to get themselves tested and take care," Jeet tweeted. Incidentally, the actor had recently taken the first shot of the vaccine. He also posted a picture on social media while taking the jab.

Subhasree Ganguly, Tollywood actor and wife of film director and TMC candidate from Barrackpore Raj Chakraborty, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she has been infected with Covid. She also mentioned that her six-month-old son Yuvaan is absolutely safe. She is under home isolation.

Subhashree tweeted: "I have tested Covid positive. My son, Yuvaan is absolutely safe and fine and with his caretaker. Raj is at Barrackpore. I am currently under home quarantine, isolated and observing every guideline to keep our family safe. Please wear a mask, sanitise and maintain social distance. The virus is back. Stay safe everyone."