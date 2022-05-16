Actor's death case: Pallavi's father lodges plaint against her partner Sagnik

Kolkata: Though the post mortem report of Tollywood actor Pallavi Dey (25) is indicating towards suicide, her father on Monday lodged a complaint against his daughter's live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty at the Garfa police station.



According to sources, so far cops have come to know that Chakraborty was married to a friend of Dey. She was also one of the witnesses in the marriage registry document. But Chakraborty got involved in a relationship with Dey despite being married.

Chakraborty reportedly told Dey that he would divorce his wife soon. Dey's father alleged that Chakraborty used to assault his daughter often.

They have also come to know that recently Chakraborty had bought a flat in New Town which is worth around Rs 80 lakh and a car for which Dey had contributed the maximum amount.

Also they found four fixed deposits in the name of Dey and Chakraborty worth Rs 15 lakh. However, Chakrabporty told the cops that Dey was depressed as she was not getting good acting offers.

As a result she was going through a tense situation about how to repay her Easy Monthly Installments (EMIs).

Chakraborty was detained and grilled throughout Sunday night and on Monday morning he was allowed to go. Local people claimed that several youths from Chakraborty's office used to visit the flat which Dey had opposed.