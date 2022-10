Actor Sonali Chakraborty passes away

KOLKATA: Well-known actor Sonali Chakraborty died at a city nursing home on Monday morning. She was 59-year-old and survived by her husband actor Shankar Chakraborty.

In her condolence message, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her death had created a void in the world of acting. She expressed her condolences to the bereaved family, friends and acquaintances.

Sonali Chakraborty had acted in films, and was a popular actor in television serials. She had also acted in drama. She had acted in 'Dadar Kirti' directed by Tarun Majumdar. Television serials like 'Janani' and 'Gantchara' brought her fame.

She was suffering from ailment for quite some time and admitted to a private hospital two days ago.