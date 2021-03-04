Actor Sayantani joins Trinamool, says decision isn't new

Kolkata: Ahead of polls, noted Bengali actor Sayantani Banerjee joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday in the presence of party veterans, Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee and Bratya Basu.

After handing over the party flag the senior leaders welcomed her to the party.

On joining Banerjee insisted that it wasn't her 'new decision' to join TMC. In fact, she had been a sympathizer of the party since the past 10 years. Thus, she felt the urge to work for Mamata Banerjee and support the all round development of the state.

When asked if she would also contest the elections, Sayantika said: "It will depend on Didi. I am here to strengthen her hand." Partha Chatterjee, Secretary General of the party, said people from all walks of life had supported the development schemes taken up by the Mamata Banerjee-led state government. Veteran actor Dipan Dey, directors Raj Chakraborty and Sudeshna Roy, actors

Kanchan Mallick and Sayani Ghosh have also joined the party recently.

Meanwhile, Sandip Kumar Paul, Principal of City College of Commerce and Business Administration, Mirzapur Street also joined TMC. He was the Principal of Netaji Nagar College and a teacher of St. Xavier's College. Bratya Basu handed over the party flag to him. On being asked whether Jitendra Tiwari's joining BJP would affect the poll prospect of TMC, Basu replied: "We have Mamata Banerjee and desertion by any party leader will not affect the party."

"Earlier, the local MP had objected to his joining but now he has swallowed his own spit and it shows that he must have received trashing from some corner. We are not bothered at all," Basu remarked.

Birbaha Hansda, a popular Santhali film actor also joined the party. Partha Chatterjee handed over the party's flag to her. Hasda had won the Santhali FilmFare Award from 2008-12. After joining she said " I had always wanted to work for the people and Trinamool Congress has given me a platform. I will strengthen Mamata Banerjee's hands in Jungalmahal."

Birbaha is the daughter of Chunibala and the late Naren Hansda. Both her parents were MLAs.