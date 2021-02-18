Actor Prosenjit has no'political agenda', ends speculations

KOLKATA: In a tweet from his official account, famed actor Prosenjit Chatterjee on Wednesday put an end to the speculations over him joining the saffron party.



BJP leader Anirban Ganguly's visit to Chatterjee's residence ahead of Union Home minister Amit Shah's rally in the state led to such speculations. However, the actor has demolished such assumptions.

"There is no political inclination nor agenda apart from meeting and greeting Dr. Ganguly. I stay focused on what I know best-Acting. As a Bengali it's in our culture to greet and welcome our guests. I have played host to many in the past and from varied Industries and Profession. I love and respect their views but at the same time I have my own," the actor tweeted.

Meanwhile, two-time Trinamool Congress MLA from Barasat, Deepak Chakraborty—better known as Chiranjeet Chakraborty—has decided not to contest in the forthcoming Assembly elections as he wants to concentrate on his work.

Later in the day, some Tollywood actors including Papiya Adhikari, Yash Dasgupta and Soumili Biswas joined BJP at a function held in a city-based star hotel. BJP leaders Swapan Dasgupta and Mukul Roy handed over the party flags to them. Earlier, actor Rudranil Ghosh had also joined the party.